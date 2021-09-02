Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

