Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 285,477 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,477 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stellantis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,091,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Stellantis by 27.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 977,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 211,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 133.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

