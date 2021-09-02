Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 397,293 shares.The stock last traded at $2.78 and had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.