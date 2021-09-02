Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna stock opened at $399.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,575,919.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

