ModiHost Achieves Market Capitalization of $175,103.83 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $175,103.83 and approximately $32,627.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00059710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00133556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.14 or 0.00825593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00050032 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.