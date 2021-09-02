Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 13,724 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,724 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $448,088.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,412 shares in the company, valued at $220,303,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56.

On Friday, August 27th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 10,834 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $348,529.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96.

On Friday, June 4th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,956 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $416,666.60.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 99,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.