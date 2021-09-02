Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 511,900 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,119.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Moncler stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.44.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

