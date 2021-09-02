monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $382.98

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $382.98, but opened at $394.27. monday.com shares last traded at $389.50, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.89.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $121,245,000.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

