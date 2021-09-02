Morgan Stanley Buys 80,704 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 681.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,704 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $179,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $294,000.

JVAL stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51.

