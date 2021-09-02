Morgan Stanley Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,489 shares of company stock worth $266,092 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGMS opened at $71.79 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

