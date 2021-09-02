Morgan Stanley Has $3 Million Holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 1,350.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,067 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 4.72. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 240.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.