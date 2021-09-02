Morgan Stanley Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

PLAN stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

