Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHS opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

