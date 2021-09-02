Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHT. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 54.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHT opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

