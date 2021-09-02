Morgan Stanley Raises Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of LifeVantage worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $105.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

