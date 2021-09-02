Morgan Stanley Sells 2,390 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WPP were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in WPP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

WPP stock opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

