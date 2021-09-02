Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $830,594.16 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,709,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,263,733.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

MORN opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

