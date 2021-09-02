Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $830,594.16 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,709,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,263,733.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.
MORN opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average of $245.36.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.