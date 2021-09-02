Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $271.03

Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $271.03 and last traded at $270.99, with a volume of 1063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.36.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $63,232.29. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,278,431.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,558,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,400 shares of company stock worth $70,424,461 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 65.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.8% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

