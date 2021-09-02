Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $407,915.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $19.20 million and approximately $407,915.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00137353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00815714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00047419 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.