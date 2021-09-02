Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 110 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, July 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,420 ($18.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £754.77 million and a P/E ratio of 60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,313.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,207.42. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 662 ($8.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.