Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $145,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 99,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,987. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.