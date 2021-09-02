Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after acquiring an additional 414,288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 232,170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MLI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 160,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,363. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

