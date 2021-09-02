MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

