MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

