MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,495,000 after buying an additional 9,424,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

