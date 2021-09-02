MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $101.39. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $114.24.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

