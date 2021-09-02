MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE:OGN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

