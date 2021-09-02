Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,045 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Syneos Health worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.