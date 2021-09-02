Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,496 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 84,781,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,825,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

