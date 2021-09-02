Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capri worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,702. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

