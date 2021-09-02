Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.88 on Wednesday, reaching $582.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,000. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

