Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.43 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of ChampionX worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChampionX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,083. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.06 and a beta of 3.31.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

