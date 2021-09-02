Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,702,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,316 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sientra by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,948 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,419,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. 80,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.