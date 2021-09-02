Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $14.05 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,360 shares of company stock valued at $294,982. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $126.07. 571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average of $121.20.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

