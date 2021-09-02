Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $1,534,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,909,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

CNXC stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.80. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,695. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.