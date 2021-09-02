Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,385,088. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

