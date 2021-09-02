Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,965 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $83,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after purchasing an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 747,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after purchasing an additional 249,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,242,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,313 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

