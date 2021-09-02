Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,678 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,590,000 after acquiring an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,473,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

