Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 7,458 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,587 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Perficient by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $120.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

