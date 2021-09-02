Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other Myovant Sciences news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 302,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

