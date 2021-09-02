Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Buys 70,000 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,328.79.

NYSE MYOV opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYOV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.8% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $588,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $4,394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.