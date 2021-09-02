Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Up 7.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82. Approximately 16,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 820,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Specifically, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 302,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,267 and have sold 32,709 shares valued at $759,981. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

