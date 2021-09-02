NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NanoXplore in a report on Monday, May 31st.

CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a PE ratio of -79.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.43 and a 12 month high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

