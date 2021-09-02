Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $35,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $198.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.