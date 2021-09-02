Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 4,320 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $524,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,639,843.68.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.41. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.