Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.01 million, a P/E ratio of 658.66 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

