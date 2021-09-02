nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.63. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.

In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

