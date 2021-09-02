nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.63. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66.
In related news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 128,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
