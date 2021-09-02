nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $9.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 38,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09. nCino has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,032,962.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.