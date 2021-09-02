nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

nCino stock opened at $63.05 on Thursday. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. William Blair began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

