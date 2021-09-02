nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO traded up $9.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,558. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. nCino has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $763,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,336.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,485. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nCino stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of nCino worth $26,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

